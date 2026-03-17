Donaire falls to Masuda

FUTURE hall-of-famer Nonito Donaire Jr. suffered another defeat in Japan, falling by eighth-round technical knockout to younger opponent Riku Masuda in their World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight title eliminator last Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama.

At 43, Donaire was hoping to secure a rematch with WBA bantamweight champion Seiya Tsutsumi, but that opportunity will have to wait following the stoppage loss.

Donaire showed signs of his age and was dropped by Masuda — 15 years his junior — with a solid left near the end of the seventh round.

In the eighth, Masuda, known for his heavy power, continued to land heavy punches, forcing Donaire’s corner to throw in the towel at the 1:12 mark of the round.

Donaire Jr. suffered just his third career stoppage loss and dropped to 43-10 with 28 knockouts. Masuda, 28, improved to 10-1 with nine knockouts and is now likely to earn a world title shot against Tsutsumi.

It was Donaire’s fourth loss in his last five bouts. After the fight, he did not mention any plans regarding retirement. / EKA