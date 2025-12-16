Donaire hunts history

FUTURE hall-of-famer Nonito Donaire Jr. will attempt to defy Father Time once again as he seeks to become a world champion on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at the age of 43.

Donaire, known as “The Filipino Flash,” challenges reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Seiya Tsutsumi at the Kokugikan in Tokyo.

While most boxers struggle to compete at an elite level in their 40s, Donaire joins a select few, including his compatriot Manny Pacquiao, who is still a stud at 46.

Donaire’s corner believes his experience is the key to victory over the 29-year-old Japanese champion.

“Age will matter, but we have the advantage in experience and heart. The opponent is good and is a volume puncher but he still lacks the experience,” Omega Boxing Gym head coach Jinggoy Junco, who will be in Donaire’s corner along with Rachel Donaire, told SunStar Cebu. “Same as the last time, I’ll be assisting Rachel.”

Donaire trained for this fight at the Omega Boxing Gym for five weeks. He has been sparring with Alex Santisima, Alvin Camique, Jonymar Loreno and Jemuel Aranas.

“He had a good training camp. We have a huge chance of winning this fight,” said Junco.

Donaire holds the record as the oldest bantamweight world champion after beating Nordine Oubaali via fourth-round knockout to win the World Boxing Council bantamweight strap at 38 years old in 2021.

He once again showed that he still has some gas left in his tank by winning the interim WBA bantamweight title with a technical decision victory over Andres Campos last June 14, at age 42.

Donaire will be up against a talented fighter in Tsutsumi, who is 14 years younger than him.

Tsutsumi quickly rose up the ranks and earned his opportunity in his sixth year as a pro. He challenged and defeated fellow Japanese Takuma Inoue by unanimous decision in 2024 to become the WBA bantamweight champion.

He successfully retained his belt after his first title defense ended in a majority draw with former world champion Daigo Higa.

“He (Tsutsumi) has some bad habits and poor defense. If Nonito’s power shots connect then, he could be knocked out,” said Junco.

Donaire is considered one of the best Filipino fighters to ever lace gloves. He is a world champion in four weight divisions and has fought some elite names like Naoya Inoue, Oubaali, Carl Frampton, Nicholas Walters, Vic Darchinyan, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Jorge Arce, Omar Narvaes and Fernando Montiel.

Donaire Jr. boasts a record of 43-8 with 29 knockouts, while Tsutsumi has an unblemished slate of 12-0-3 with eight knockouts.

Also seeing action on the card is Filipino prospect Vencent Lacar (10-1, 4 KOs), who will lock horns with former world champion Segio Yuri Akui (21-3-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder. / EKA