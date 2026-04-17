Doncic, Cunningham eligible for season awards

LOS Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will be eligible for major end-of-season awards, including MVP and All-NBA, despite falling short of the league’s 65-game minimum, the Associated Press reported.

Doncic appeared in 64 games, while Cunningham played 63. But the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) agreed that both qualify under the collective bargaining agreement’s “extraordinary circumstances” clause.

Doncic, a leading MVP contender after winning the scoring title, missed two games to attend the birth of his daughter in Slovenia. Cunningham, meanwhile, was sidelined for 12 games after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung on March 17.

In a joint statement, the league and the union said both players met the criteria, taking into account the totality of the circumstances.

Doncic later expressed gratitude on social media, saying he appreciated the support from the NBPA and the NBA and that being present for his daughter’s birth was important to him.

Not all appeals were successful. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who played in 60 eligible games, sought exemption through an independent arbitrator but was denied. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch questioned the decision, saying the appeal process makes the rule feel inconsistent.

The 65-game requirement was a major talking point late in the season. San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama reached the threshold in the team’s second-to-last game, while Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic became eligible on the final day of the regular season. Jokic, a three-time MVP, also led the league in rebounds and assists.

The rule itself has drawn mixed reactions. NBPA president Fred VanVleet said it may be time to revisit the policy, noting it was originally intended to curb load management, not exclude deserving players. Nuggets coach David Adelman echoed that view, suggesting the rule may need adjustments.

Several high-profile players will miss out on award eligibility this year due to the game’ requirement, including LeBron James of the Lakers, whose 21-year All-NBA streak is expected to end, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

With the decisions finalized, the NBA has sent award ballots to a panel of media voters, slightly later than usual. The schedule for announcing the winners has yet to be confirmed. / LBG