Dondon ‘willing’ to resign

CEBU City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros assumed his current post under legal orders issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) 7, but he is willing to resign if legally mandated.

The vice mayor, in a privilege speech during the City Council’s regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, said there is a growing online call for his resignation, sparked by a Facebook post he did not identify.

He was confused by the call but reaffirmed that his appointment as vice mayor was based on legal guidance from the DILG 7.

“I really have no idea why there is that call for me to resign,” Hontiveros said. “In fact, I had reservations about assuming the vice mayor position. However, the DILG advised me that it was necessary for me to take the oath in compliance with the constitutional process.”

He raised concerns about the implications of resigning, questioning whether he could return to his position as a city councilor if he stepped down.

Hontiveros said he assumed office on Oct. 11, after the position was left vacant with the elevation of Raymond Alvin Garcia to the role of Cebu City mayor.

Background

The assumption of Hontiveros and Garcia to their new positions was due to the dismissal of then mayor Michael Rama by the Office of the Ombudsman for grave misconduct and nepotism in hiring two of his brothers-in-law as city employees, violating the Local Government Code of 1991.

Hontiveros clarified that he assumed the post of vice mayor to comply with the memorandum from the DILG 7, which directed him to take his oath as the number one councilor in the city.

The assumption of Garcia and Hontiveros as mayor and vice mayor, respectively, validates the dismissal of Rama.

The former mayor has been insisting on still being the elected mayor since he did not officially receive a copy of his dismissal from the Ombudsman.

Hontiveros requested the DILG 7 to provide the City Council with a copy of the memorandum that outlined the Ombudsman’s decision regarding Rama’s dismissal before Garcia assumed office.

The vice mayor’s statements came just days after a commotion at City Hall when former city administrator Collin Rosell entered the building and declared the return of Rama as mayor following the end of their six-month preventive suspension.

Rosell was arrested by members of the Cebu City Police Office on Friday, Nov. 8, for usurpation of authority and later posted bail on Saturday, Nov. 9. / EHP