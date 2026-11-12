‘DongYan’ charms Cebu as ‘Remember’ opens in cinemas

Despite a delayed flight, the promotional tour for Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera’s film “Remember” went smoothly on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Their advance ticket-selling events at SM Seaside and SM City Cebu drew long queues, while their meet-and-greet at the SM City Cebu lobby was packed with fans. Marian even joined her fans in a dance showdown, much to the crowd’s delight.

“Remember” is a family drama about a married couple whose relationship has deteriorated. However, because of their sick child, they must pretend that everything is well between them.

“Just like any partnership, you will go through rough patches. When Marian and I started as a loveteam in 2007, we didn’t understand each other very well. We used to say that we weren’t even friends back then. But throughout the years, we got to know each other better. The strongest foundation of our partnership was mutual respect and mutual trust, which eventually grew into love,” Dingdong told the media during their conference at Mesa Restaurant.

“That’s true because when we started working together in ‘Marimar,’ we didn’t immediately like each other, right? We initially bonded through our craft. There was mutual respect and trust in our work,” Marian added.

“I told him that we simply had to come to Cebu. Your love for us has been overwhelming, from the beginning until now, and we truly feel it,” the actress said.

However, the couple had only a brief five-minute interaction with Cebu media due to their tight schedule.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar and filmed in Canada, “Remember” opened in cinemas nationwide yesterday.

Aiza Marquez

Joining the couple on their Cebu mall tour was Aiza Marquez, who has returned to the Philippines for the film and plays Marian’s friend.

Aiza, 43, first rose to fame through the youth-oriented show “T.G.I.S.” in the 1990s. Among her batchmates were Anne Curtis and Chubi del Rosario.

“I’m just here for the premiere and the promotional tour. I’m going back to New York next week, on Nov. 11, while the film is showing. That’s where I live now,” Aiza told SuperKa in an exclusive interview with Superbalita Cebu.

“As for future projects, if God gives me an opportunity at the right time, I’ll take it. My last movie was with Hero Angeles and Sandara Park in 2004, under director Cathy Garcia.”

Aiza left the Philippines in 2011 after appearing in a GMA television series.

Asked how she became part of the film starring the showbiz couple popularly known as “DongYan,” she said:

“Star Cinema reached out to me because of director Mae Cruz-Alviar. She was the one who recommended me to Star Cinema. I used to work with her on a television series in 2001.”

Asked about her marital status, Aiza shared:

“I’m a single mom. I was previously married and have two children. My daughter is 15 and my son is 10. I work full-time in the food and beverage industry in New York. I was recently promoted, which is why I could only make a short trip here.”/ TRC S