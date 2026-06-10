‘DongYan’ shoots new film in Canada

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are currently in Quebec, Canada for the shooting of their upcoming movie “Remember,” directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar.

Photos and videos of their departure were posted on Sunday via the Star Cinema Instagram page.

“This is it again, we’re embarking on another adventure, another project and another story,” said Dingdong. “Since this is special to us, we want to bring you to the place where our story will be made,” added Marian.

“Remember” marks another pairing of the real-life couple under the direction of Mae Cruz-Alviar, following their 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) box-office hit “Rewind.”

As of now, the full cast of “Remember” has not yet been revealed. The film is a co-production between Star Cinema, APT Entertainment, Regal Entertainment and Agosto Dos Pictures, which is owned by Dingdong Dantes. / TRC S