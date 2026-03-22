Donny, Anthony Pangilinan lower diesel prices at family gas station

ACTOR Donny Pangilinan and his father, Anthony Pangilinan, earned praise online after lowering diesel prices at their family-run gas station in South Forbes, Silang, Cavite.

In a Facebook post on March 17, 2026, Donny announced a P3-per-liter price cut on diesel products.

Anthony said the move was driven by their desire to help the community amid continuous fuel price increases.

“Our partner (yes, my son!) suggested a move that didn’t make sense numbers-wise but was 100% in sync with our mission: support those who need it most in the community,” he wrote.

“Starting March 17, we cut P3.00 per liter from our regular prices for diesel… We’ll keep it running for as long as we are able,” he added.

The initiative drew positive reactions online.

“The goodness of humanity shines during its darkest times. Thank you for setting an example,” one netizen commented. / TRC S