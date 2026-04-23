Donny, Maymay spark speculation after unfollowing each other

Netizens speculated about a possible rift between Donny Pangilinan and Maymay Entrata after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Some linked the move to their recently concluded ABS-CBN series Roja, while others suggested jealousy involving Maymay’s boyfriend, Joaquin Enriquez.

There were also rumors circulating online about a possible breakup between Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, with some claiming Maymay may be taking Mariano’s side.

Pangilinan and Mariano are reportedly set to star in the upcoming Star Cinema film Tayo sa Wakas, scheduled for release on May 27.

As of posting, neither Pangilinan nor Entrata has issued a statement.. / TRC S