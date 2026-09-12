Donny Pangilinan gives aid to flood victims

Donny Pangilinan did not post on social media about his efforts to help flood victims in Guagua and Minalin, Pampanga, on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

Instead, the recipients of the relief goods were the ones who posted about it online.

Donny was seen riding a boat with volunteers before willingly wading through the floodwaters to distribute food packs.

Aside from Pampanga, the actor also helped residents in other areas affected by the floods.

There has been speculation that Donny may be planning to run in the 2028 elections. However, his camp said that politics is not in the actor’s vocabulary. / TRC S