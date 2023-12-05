Don’t cry because it’s over... 5 ‘KathNiel’ films worth watching again (and why)

Tackling the harsh realities of a long-term relationship, “The Hows of Us” brings us the story of George (Kathryn) and Primo (Daniel). It delves into the struggles of maintaining love amid life’s challenges, making it a poignant and relatable journey. The film teaches us that relationships demand effort, sacrifice and a willingness to grow together.

Sometimes, love is not about the grand gestures but the everyday commitment. Primo wins over a thousand skeptical hearts with his renowned line: “Sana samahan mo pa rin ako in finding out the answers to all the hows, hanggang maipanalo lang natin ‘to.”

As we bask in the warmth of KathNiel’s big screen journey, these films not only bring back the “kilig” moments but also impart timeless lessons on love, resilience, and growth. Despite the shifts in their real-life narrative, the magic of KathNiel remains etched in the hearts of many and is a testament to the enduring legacy of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla—the quintessential on-screen love team that defined an era.