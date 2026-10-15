‘Don’t leave kids, seek help’

THE National Authority for Child Care–Regional Alternative Child Care Office (Nacc-Racco) 7 has urged parents facing difficult circumstances to seek assistance from local social welfare offices rather than abandon their children.

The appeal came after a newborn boy was found outside the gate of a residential property in the town of Cordova at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Based on a video posted by the homeowner on Facebook, the infant was dressed and wrapped in clothes, with an eco-bag placed beside him. Inside the green eco-bag were new essential items, including a baby bottle, milk, wet wipes and baby clothes.

The homeowner suggested that the mother had cared for the infant before leaving him.

Nacc-Racco 7 is coordinating with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office of Cordova in connection with the case.

“Local authorities responded promptly to the incident and ensured that the infant received immediate medical attention,” Nacc-Racco 7 said.

In a public post, the homeowner appealed to the infant’s mother to reach out privately, assuring her that they were willing to help both her and the child. The homeowner also expressed hope that the mother would seek help, saying God’s love and forgiveness remain despite people’s mistakes.

“Parents who are unable to care for their children are encouraged to approach their respective Local Social Welfare and Development Offices or safe havens for assistance, counseling, or guidance on alternative child care options,” Nacc-Racco 7 said.

Adoption

Children who can no longer be cared for by their biological parents may be placed for adoption to ensure they receive proper care, support and a permanent family environment.

There are three types of adoption in the Philippines: agency adoption, relative or family adoption and private or independent adoption, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) website.

DSWD said that an agency adoption involves a licensed adoption agency matching a child with prospective adoptive parents. The process, from application to finalization, is facilitated by the DSWD or a licensed child-placing agency. This type of adoption helps protect the legal rights of the child, the biological parents and the adoptive parents.

Relative or family adoption, meanwhile, occurs when a child’s biological parents place the child under the care of a relative or an extended family member who intends to adopt.

Private or independent adoption involves the direct placement of a child with a family known to the biological parents or through an intermediary who arranges the adoption.

However, authorities warn against illegal or profit-driven arrangements, commonly referred to as “black market” adoptions, which may disregard the child’s best interests and the legal rights of both biological and adoptive parents. / DPC