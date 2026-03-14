Don’t let your memories be turned to ash

Athena Borbon

University of Cebu

In a moment, everything you care about could be lost—your home, your way of life and your memories. March is Fire Prevention Month, when the public is often reminded of fire safety through warnings and news reports. Even before March, about seven fires were reported in Cebu City. Do people not know enough about fire safety, or do they simply ignore the warnings?

Every day, people hear reminders on the radio, television and social media: Do not leave a candle burning, ensure electrical connections in the house are safe, and practice safe cooking. The local government and the Bureau of Fire Protection carry out programs that share information, conduct inspections and teach the public proper safety practices.

Despite these reminders, fires continue to break out in communities. Often, they result from recklessness and a lack of responsibility. Joining programs or listening to warnings is not enough; safety practices must be applied in daily life. As members of society, people have a responsibility to follow safety warnings and avoid risky activities, especially when danger is possible.

Fires are not just a firefighter’s problem — they are everyone’s responsibility. With public cooperation, communities can reduce or prevent fires. Whether it is Fire Prevention Month or not, people should remain careful about their surroundings because fire safety is everyone’s responsibility.