DOOGEE offers great 11.11 deals on high-rated tablets: T30 Pro, T20 Mini, and U10 Series.

If you’re looking for bang-for-the-buck smart tablets, DOOGEE has a tablet that’s just right for you.
We tend to be passionate about achieving a lot of things—whether it’s for our academics or even for work. Having a smart tablet makes it easier for us to attain our success goals, and of course, DOOGEE has something for us to make it possible!
The all-around Android tablet has an 11-inch IPS LCD screen with 1600 x 2560 px resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is outfitted with quad speakers and Hi-Res audio certification and comes with a Helio G99 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage.
The T30 Pro LTE, is perfect for university students and young professionals, as it runs on the latest Android 13 software, and the battery is rated at 8,580 mAh which will power you through the day. The T30 Pro is intuitive, faster, and smarter as it can speed up productivity with the tablet’s multi-screen window feature and store your most important files with the 256GB storage on board. The T30 Pro LTE comes in sleek colors. For 11.11, it is priced at P13,699 from P18,999 for savings of P5,300.
Keep the creative juices flowing! Got a fresh idea while strolling outside? The DOOGEE T20 Mini will be your go-to best friend.
With the DOOGEE , small is the new big. This affordable mini tablet is great for students as it fits on-the-go bags thanks to its compact form factor. If you like watching videos, reading e-books, or scrolling through social media, this is perfect as you can comfortably hold the T20 Mini with one hand.
Do projects and tasks at hand, as the T20 Mini is equipped with LTE so you can access data anytime, anywhere.
An octa-core processor with 1.6 GHz is at the heart of the performance. The CPU is supported by a trusty 9 GB of RAM (4 GB RAM on-board and another 5 GB can be expanded virtually). The 128 storage can be expanded up to 1 TB via a Micro SD Card.
For 11.11, it is priced at P6,299 from P7,999 for savings of P1,700.
Parents always want the best for their children, especially when it comes to education. Make learning and quality time enjoyable with the DOOGEE U10 and U10 Kid!
Both the DOOGEE and are equipped with an enormous 10.1” HD IPS display that provides excellent visual quality for the kids. It also has TÜV SÜD blue light certification and Widevine L1 support so kids can also enjoy all kinds of movies in the best conditions. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Quad-Core processor with up to 9 GB RAM (4GB + 5GB VRAM), and a generous 128 GB storage, that is expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card. It also has a 5060 mAh battery that can last up to 255 hours (on standby).
Learning can really be fun since the U10 Kid has a special app called KIDS WORLD. The app houses hundreds of learning activities and games for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) that can help kids explore their knowledge and guide parents in discovering the passions of their children.
For 11.11, the U10 is priced at P4,249 (from P5,499) and the U10 Kid at P5,149 (from P6,499)
