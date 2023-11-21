Dosmil ousts Tatay Rudy’s, heads to UP Cebu Alumni Hoops League finals

THE Dosmil ended Tatay Rudy’s title reign in emphatic fashion, claiming the scalp of the defending champions, 67-53, in the semifinals of the University of the Philippines-Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 2 on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Center Gym.

Showing dogged determination on defense, Dosmil shut down Tatay Rudy’s normally smooth offense and held them down to season-low in points scored.

They then rode the flawless shooting of Mark Tero who had 19 points, two rebounds, and two assists to nab the victory and the finals ticket that came with it.

Standing opposite Dosmil in the final showdown for the crown will be last season’s runners-up, the Duggies, which upset the top seed of the tournament, the Young Lethals, 94-87, in the other semifinals match.

The loss was the Young Lethal’s only one of the competition and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The Doggies’ big man Pat del Rosario had a monster ballgame, tallying a massive double-double of 33 points and 17 rebounds to go with four assists.