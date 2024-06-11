Dosmil routs Duggies in UP Alumni hoops

The Dosmil destroyed the Duggies, 67-56, in the resumption of the University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 3 on June 8, 2024 at the Sacred Heart Center basketball court.

Dosmil grabbed the upper hand in the second period as it outscored its foes 21-8 to take a 34-23 halftime lead. It never looked back after that point and cruised to the win, giving it a semblance of vengeance after the Duggies defeated it in last season’s finals.

Morris Gabato led the charge for Dosmil with 12 points and four rebounds, while Jay Cramales and Giovanni Taok had 10 markers each. Ian Ocana orchestrated the team’s offense with aplomb, registering 10 assists.

In the other game, the UP Legends defeated the Emmanuelites 73-57. The veteran-laden legends ran away with the game in the final period, where they outhustled their opponents 28-13.

Jodl Dabon led the Legends with 17 points, while Jan Sahilan contributed 16. / JNP