DOST 7, partners turn over internet, water purification system to Medellin barangays

THE Department of Science and Technology in Central Visayas (DOST 7) and its partners officially handed over Islet Connect system, a Starlink-powered internet, and a water purification system to selected barangays in Medellin.

The turnover happened following the September 30 earthquake and November 4 Typhoon Tino that severely damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in the town.

The initiative was made possible through the collaboration of DOST 7, CVisnet Foundation, Amo Green Tech Co. Ltd., Kepea, Apnic, Iseah, and unconnected.org, with the strong support of the Provincial Government of Cebu and the Municipality of Medellin led by Mayor Edwin Salimbangon.

Dr. Roslyn Tambago, supervising planning and development officer of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), conveyed the Provincial Government's strong support for the initiative on behalf of Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

These interventions are designed to restore essential services, including communication and access to safe water, in the aftermath of the disasters.

Restoring connectivity through Islet Connect

The Islet Connect project provides stable internet connectivity to Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (Gidas) using Starlink satellite technology.

This effort aligns with the Konektadong Pinoy program, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which encourages shared efforts in delivering internet connectivity to underserved communities.

Through a vouchering and piso Wi-Fi/community internet system, residents of beneficiary barangays — Tindog, Panugnawan, and Caputatan — can now access reliable internet within their localities. This opens up opportunities for e-commerce, digital education, and work-from-home employment.

To ensure the continuity of the service, the project advocates for the creation of an e-cooperative responsible for managing and maintaining operations following the initial six-month period of complimentary access.

During the turnover event, participants experienced firsthand how Islet Connect enables real-time internet access via Starlink, showcasing its potential to empower remote communities.

Clean water through green technology

Also turned over was the Amo Green Tech Water Purification System, a gravity-based filtration unit that requires no electricity.

The system can purify surface water, well water, and rainwater into potable water, offering a sustainable solution for households in disaster-affected areas.

Each unit is easy to maintain, needing cleaning only every six months and lasting up to three years.

Amo Green Tech Co. Ltd., represented by executive director Byung-Kwon Yoon, expressed openness to partner with local entities for manufacturing, assembly, and distribution, with the company supplying the filters.

Partnership for resilience

The turnover program highlights the effective collaboration among DOST 7, local government units, and international partners from Korea in promoting green technologies and enhancing disaster resilience.

Soon Myung Hong, chairman of Kepea, and Byung-Kwon Yoon, executive director of Amo Green Tech Co. Ltd., are committed to supporting initiatives that bridge technology and sustainability for the benefit of Filipino communities. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)