DOST 7 unveils drone roadmap for disaster response, agriculture

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) 7 launched the Central Visayas Drone Industry Development Action Plan on July 13, 2026, to strengthen disaster response and support community needs.

The plan was unveiled during the opening of the 2026 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the roadmap will boost the region’s use of drone technology to improve disaster response and agricultural development.

Drone uses

“For example, in agricultural areas, we use artificial intelligence, whether flying or a robot, to get images of agricultural crops so that we can evaluate the growth and detect diseases and the disease can be identified using the optical image of what they are looking at,” Solidum said.

“There are new technologies used to scan bridges, buildings and faults or cracks in buildings,” he added, stressing how drone technology can be used in disaster risk reduction.

Drones can also help responders deliver medicines, food packs and other emergency supplies when land and air transport is unavailable.

The Drone-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Industry Development Initiative was one of the key programs featured during the three-day RSTW. The event brought together universities, researchers and local government units (LGUs) in the region to discuss how emerging technologies can help address pressing social issues.

DOST 7 Director Tristan Abando said the program aims to build a coordinated, innovation-driven and sustainable drone ecosystem for a safer and more resilient Central Visayas.

“We need to harmonize and align our initiatives to create an entire ecosystem to support the development of the drone industry,” said Abando.

Three-phase plan

The Central Visayas Drone-UAS Technology Transfer Roadmap will be carried out in three phases.

The program is currently in its foundation-building phase, which includes stakeholder mapping, knowledge exchange and benchmarking to develop the roadmap.

DOST said Phase 2, covering 2025 to 2026, will focus on building a collaborative ecosystem and speeding up industry and capability development. This includes establishing the Drone Industry Alliance of the Philippines, expanding adoption among LGUs and national government agencies and supporting startups and micro, small and medium enterprises.

By Phase 3, from 2028 to 2030, the agency aims to position Central Visayas as the country’s hub for drone solutions. / VEEJAY CATADMAN, UP CEBU INTERN