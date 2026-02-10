DOST backs Cebu tech startup council

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) 7 has pledged support for the newly created Technology Startup Council of the Province of Cebu, saying it will help provide a strong foundation for innovation and startup development in the province.

In a statement, DOST 7 said it will extend mentoring, capability-building training and prototyping support through its Innovation Hub to help startups move from early-stage ideas to market-ready technologies.

It also underscored its role as co-chair of the Regional Research, Development and Innovation Committee, which leads the region’s research and innovation agenda, ensuring that the council’s initiatives are aligned with regional priorities, evidence-based policymaking and sustainable innovation pathways.

The commitment follows the creation of a Technology Startup Council of the Province of Cebu, signed by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Jan. 15, 2026, which seeks to coordinate policies, programs and partnerships supporting the local startup ecosystem.

The directive designates the council as the Province’s main coordinating and advisory body for startups, citing the sector’s role in economic transformation, job creation and inclusive growth.

It is anchored on the 1987 Constitution, the Philippine Innovation Act and the Innovative Startup Act and also references national funding mechanisms and the Local Government Code of 1991.

Cebu has established itself as the second-strongest tech startup ecosystem in the Philippines, following Metro Manila.

As of 2025, it ranks among the top 700 cities globally at no. 469 and 10th in Southeast Asia. The landscape is characterized by a vibrant, young and collaborative community with a strong focus on fintech, edtech, e-commerce and software-as-a-service. / KOC