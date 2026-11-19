THE Philippine textile industry is seeking to strengthen its domestic supply chain and regain a foothold in the global market, with the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) tapping 1,765 higher education institutions (HEls) nationwide to help develop a skilled workforce and expand local production.

The initiative comes as the US$1.2-trillion global textile market is projected to grow by 4.2 percent annually through 2033, offering opportunities for the Philippines to reverse declining apparel exports and reduce dependence on imported raw materials.

DOST-PTRI unveiled the strategy alongside the launch of TELAkademi and the Philippine Textile Consortium during the first joint Global Textile Congress and Philippine Textile Congress 2026 at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

A nationwide audit found that while 1,765 colleges and universities offer programs covering skills relevant to the textile supply chain, none has a curriculum exclusively dedicated to textile science.

Of the institutions identified, 71 offer programs related to textile raw materials, 646 cover product development, including apparel and medical and electronic textiles, while 1,048 offer programs supporting supply chain systems such as fiber cultivation, machinery and logistics.

DOST-PTRI Officer-in-Charge Evangeline Flor P. Manalang said the institute hopes to develop a standardized textile curriculum through partnerships with academic institutions.

To formalize these partnerships, the Philippine Textile Consortium was established, with nearly 60 schools expected to join. It will support curriculum development, joint research, laboratory linkages, technical assistance, short courses and hands-on training.

Alongside the consortium, TELAkademi was launched as a platform for knowledge-sharing on materials science, textile engineering, production technologies and innovation.

DOST-PTRI’s academic roadmap includes courses in textile chemistry, dyes and colorants in 2026, nonwoven textiles and fabric design in 2027, and textile analysis in 2028. The institute also provides research assistance of up to P200,000 for graduate students, thesis co-advising and laboratory services.

The initiative also seeks to expand the use of local agricultural materials in developing sustainable, value-added textile products, creating opportunities for farmers, weavers and other industry participants.

DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development Executive Director Julius L. Leaño Jr. said stronger collaboration among stakeholders would help improve the industry’s competitiveness.

The two-day congress also featured a textile fair, networking activities and the consortium’s general assembly. / KOC