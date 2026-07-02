DOST to help MSMEs adopt AI

TO HELP scale up business activity in the region, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) 7 plans to bring digital innovations closer to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through this year’s Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week.

The event, which will run from July 13 to 15, 2026, will bring together schools, MSMEs, science experts and local government units (LGUs) to discuss how science, technology and innovation (STI) can help industries become more efficient.

“We are focusing on the current problems of our communities today and the solutions that STI can provide,” DOST 7 Director Tristan Abando said during the event’s media launch on Thursday, July 2, in Lahug, Cebu City.

Abando highlighted the need for MSMEs to adapt to technological advancements, saying they remain important drivers of economic growth.

One of the event’s major highlights, the Smart MSMEs Conference, will discuss how startups and enterprises can use artificial intelligence (AI) to automate operations and improve productivity.

The conference will also introduce technologies developed by DOST that MSMEs can readily adopt.

The initiative complements the agency’s Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program, which has provided technological assistance to more than 626 MSMEs in Central Visayas since its launch in 2002, according to DOST.

On ethical AI use

Abando said that while emerging technologies can help streamline business operations, companies must ensure that human-centered production remains a priority.

Asked about the use of AI in generating posters and other marketing materials, he said the technology should complement—not replace—human creativity.

“We also advocate for supporting our creative industries. AI is just a tool, and we should not be heavily dependent on it. There must be coexistence between our creative industries and these emerging platforms,” Abando said.

This year’s Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week, which will be held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, will also feature discussions on food security, sustainable energy and national resilience. / UP Cebu Intern Gabriel Solamo