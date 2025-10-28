DOT 7: Over 4K tourism workers affected by September 30 quake

MORE than 4,000 tourism workers in 11 northern Cebu towns were affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck September 30, 2025, according to the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT 7).

Despite the impact, DOT 7 Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas assured the public that Cebu remains safe and open to tourists, with most destinations across Metro Cebu operating normally.

Post-disaster assessments and coordination with local government units showed that affected northern towns are moving toward recovery.

However, Dimpas was unable to provide data on tourism bookings when asked.

DOT 7 data revealed that 4,063 tourism workers were affected, with the highest numbers in Medellin (1,683), San Remigio (562), Bogo City (450), and Daanbantayan (414).

The list has been endorsed to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for assistance.

The affected workers are tour guides and employees in accommodation, restaurants and other tourism-related establishments.

The earthquake damaged 159 tourism-related sites and establishments, including 90 accommodation facilities, 37 tourist attractions, and 32 other infrastructures. Power supply has been fully restored in all affected localities.

While some destinations continue to receive visitors, an "expected dip" in tourist arrivals occurred due to postponed trips and temporary closures of damaged establishments, Dimpas said.

"Some of those who were supposed to visit decided not to push through, which is why there is an expected decline in arrivals," she said in Cebuano. "Especially those establishments that were damaged — they used to have guests, but now they don't because they can no longer accommodate visitors."

Some destinations such as Bantayan Island continue to attract tourists despite the quake.

"In the past two weeks, our local governments reported that they still have visitors. Bantayan still has tourists visiting even days after the earthquake, and some of them even joined volunteer work," Dimpas said.

Only the northernmost towns were directly affected by the quake. The rest of Cebu continues to host both local and international tourists.

Dimpas appealed to the public to share only accurate information, especially on social media.

"As Filipinos and Cebuanos, let's protect our own image in times like this. Especially for social media influencers, let's share only accurate information," she said.

Tourism operations in other parts of Cebu, including Metro Cebu, Mandaue, Mactan, and the south, remain normal.

DOT 7 continues to coordinate with stakeholders and support recovery efforts while conducting an ongoing survey to determine total economic losses in the sector. (CDF)