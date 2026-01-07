DOT 7 projects over 300,000 tourist arrivals in Cebu this January

THE Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT 7) is projecting more than 300,000 tourist arrivals in Cebu for the month of January, as the province enters one of its busiest periods of the year.

DOT 7 Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas said during a press briefing on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, that the projection is based on long-term monitoring of arrival trends and bulk data from previous years.

She clarified that the surge in visitors is not solely due to the Sinulog Festival, noting that many overseas Filipinos who arrived during the Christmas season are expected to stay in Cebu until the end of January.

“This month has consistently shown an increase in arrivals over the years,” Asis-Dimpas said, adding that tourism activity is supported by multiple sectors, including hotels, airlines, and tour operators.

The regional tourism office is also expecting hotel occupancy rates to reach between 80 and 100 percent across Cebu, driven by Sinulog 2026, extended holiday travel, and major international events.

Asis-Dimpas pointed out that although the final quarter of 2025 saw a decline in tourist numbers due to weather-related disruptions, bookings began to pick up toward the end of the year.

January, she said, is traditionally a peak month for Cebu tourism, with arrivals further boosted by the Asean Tourism Forum 2026, which is set to bring in additional foreign delegates and visitors.

While official 2025 tourism data is still being consolidated, DOT 7 estimates that Cebu logged around 350,000 arrivals, with a projected five percent increase for January this year.

Asis-Dimpas emphasized that these figures remain projections, especially with Asean-related travel still unfolding.

She added that many of the returning visitors are from Australia, Hawaii, and neighboring Asian countries, under the “Balik Cebu” program.

At least four to five flights are part of the initiative, with around 60 scheduled arrivals. The Balik Cebu welcome activities are set to be launched at Ayala Center Cebu to give returning visitors a warm reception.

The program has been running since 2017, in close coordination with the Hotel and Resort Association of Cebu (HRAC) and Cebu Pacific.

Beyond accommodations, Asis-Dimpas said tours across Cebu are already operating at full capacity, reflecting strong demand across the tourism value chain.

Meanwhile, church and security officials reminded devotees to observe regulations during Sinulog-related religious activities.

Rev. Fr. Jules Van V. Almerez, OSA, a member of the Basilica Secretariat and media liaison for the fluvial procession, said the strict dress code at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño will be enforced.

“If people can dress properly for graduations or formal events, they can also dress appropriately when entering the church,” Almerez said.

For security, Port Police Inspector Jomar J. Lumapay, ground commander of the Cebu Port Authority (CPA), said authorities will strictly implement safety measures, including a no-backpack policy inside the basilica, as part of heightened security during the festivities.

Cebu’s tourism stakeholders remain optimistic that January will cap off a strong start to the year, as the province balances religious celebrations, international events, and sustained holiday travel. (CAV)