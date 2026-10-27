DOT 7 waives fees to ease tourism firms’ costs

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) 7 has waived tourism accreditation fees in the region to help businesses reduce compliance costs while improving their market visibility and access to training, industry events and government support.

The program allows tourism establishments and service providers to secure accreditation without paying processing fees, removing a financial barrier for businesses seeking to meet Asean-aligned standards and expand their reach in domestic and international markets.

DOT 7 officer-in-charge regional director Gelena Asis-Dimpas said accreditation gives enterprises access to department-led training programs, travel and tourism expos, market activation events and official promotional platforms, including Discover More to Love, which promotes registered tourism businesses through the department’s overseas offices and market representatives.

The initiative also strengthens consumer protection by encouraging tourism operators to comply with safety and service standards, potentially boosting visitor confidence and supporting tourism spending in the region.

As of Sept. 30, 2026, the number of DOT-accredited establishments in Central Visayas reached 3,500, up 25 percent from 2,804 a year earlier, reflecting growing participation among businesses beyond the accommodation sector.

Water transport operators have also increasingly sought accreditation. A total of 263 operators across the region had been accredited as of the same date, managing 560 motorized boats used for island-hopping and diving activities.

Accreditation also provides businesses with access to government endorsements for certain operational privileges. These include referrals of hotels and restaurants to the Commission on Elections for possible exemption from liquor-ban restrictions during election campaigns, as well as endorsements of tourist land transport operators to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for vehicle franchises.

Accredited establishments may also be endorsed to embassies and travel trade associations as potential venues for events or accommodations for visiting guests.

Tourism Regulations Division chief Marlon Barrientos said digital applications through accreditation.tourism.gov.ph have streamlined the process, while the DOT 7 Mobile Accreditation Caravan brings services closer to operators through partnerships with local government units.

Accreditation is mandatory for primary tourism enterprises, including hotels, resorts, travel agencies and land and water tourist transport operators, under Republic Act 9593, or the Tourism Act of 2009.

The fee waiver, previously extended through Memorandum Circular 2022-001 to help the industry recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, remains in effect indefinitely. The measure is also intended to complement the National Government’s Unified Package for Livelihood, Industry, Food and Transport program under Executive Order 110, which seeks to help households and businesses manage economic pressures arising from the Middle East crisis.

DOT 7 urged travelers and businesses to verify accreditation before booking or offering tourism services, citing its role in promoting safety, service quality and accountability across the industry. / KOC