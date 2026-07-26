DOT banks on SB19 to boost tourism

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) has named P-Pop group SB19 as the Philippines’ newest tourism ambassadors, banking on the band’s global fanbase to help attract more international visitors and strengthen the country’s tourism promotion campaign.

The announcement on Sunday, July 26, 2026, via DOT’s Facebook page, comes as SB19 embarks on its United States and Japan tour, which includes landmark performances at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago and Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the group’s international reach, particularly in the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia, could encourage overseas Filipinos and foreign fans to visit the Philippines.

She said the DOT has observed Filipino-Americans traveling home to watch the group perform, while fans across Asean are also drawn to the country because of SB19’s popularity.

As tourism ambassadors, SB19 will work with the DOT to promote Philippine destinations, culture and heritage to their global fanbase, known as A’TIN.

SB19 member Josh Cullen said the partnership aims to connect with the global Filipino diaspora, showcase Filipino culture and encourage more people to experience the country firsthand.

The appointment aligns with the DOT’s strategy of using influential Filipino artists to boost inbound tourism. Earlier, the agency also named P-Pop girl group BINI as tourism ambassadors.

The partnership was announced days before SB19 becomes the first Filipino act to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game in Chicago and the first Filipino group to perform at Lollapalooza, milestones the DOT hopes will further raise the Philippines’ profile in key tourism markets. / KOC