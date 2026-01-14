DOT: Cebu ready for Asean 2026

TOURISM Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco announced that Cebu is ready to host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026, an event expected to help reinvigorate the local economy following recent calamities.

Frasco, speaking at the ATF 2026 press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, said the activities and meetings, especially the forum’s Travel Exchange (Travex), are expected to bring together international buyers and local sellers, creating direct benefits for tourism stakeholders across the country.

“Cebu is ready, and Cebu is here to welcome the world with the most excellent hosting of the Asean Tourism Forum,” Frasco said, adding that Cebu’s hosting of additional meetings beyond the ATF is anticipated to attract more than 5,000 participants overall.

She said the Travex alone is expected to bring together more than 1,000 delegates, a number that is projected to rise to at least 2,000 when ministerial and non-official delegations are included.

The Tourism Secretary added that the ATF is expected to refocus attention on Cebu’s dynamic tourism landscape following the twin disasters that hit the province.

Preparations

Government officials and tourism stakeholders assured that Cebu is prepared to host the ATF on Jan. 28-30, 2026, highlighting extensive preparations, infrastructure upgrades, and strong coordination among local

government units.

Present during the press conference were Deputy Director-General Angela Javier of the Asean National Organizing Committee; Cebu Provincial Tourism Office head Rowena Lu Montecillo; Cebu City Tourism officer Anne Marie Vestil, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, and City Tourism head Garry Lao; Mandaue Investment Promotion Tourism Office head Christian Cabahug; and Chief Regional Community Affairs and Development Division of the Police Regional Office 7 Police Col. Kimberly Molitas.

The agencies have reaffirmed their commitment to delivering a smooth, safe, and welcoming ATF 2026, with a focus on infrastructure improvements, traffic management, clearing operations,

and security.

More than 10,000 tourism front-liners from various regions across the Philippines have already been trained to ensure quality service throughout the event.

The Philippines will host the Asean in 2026, marking the country’s fifth time assuming the Asean chairmanship. As host, the Philippines will preside over Asean leaders’ summits, ministerial meetings, and related dialogues, and will help shape the regional bloc’s agenda for the year.

Asean is a regional organization composed of 10 Southeast Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Established in 1967, Asean aims to promote regional peace and stability, economic integration, and cooperation on political, security, and socio-cultural issues. / DPC