DOT: Cebu safe, open for tourists after quake

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) on Monday, October 27, 2025, assured the public that Cebu remains safe and open to visitors, with all scheduled tourism events and activities proceeding as planned even after the Sept. 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said operations across Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas continue normally, following structural inspections that confirmed that major tourism sites, hotels and transport facilities in the province are safe for public use.

“We, at the DOT, encourage tourism operations in Cebu not only to attract visitors to explore the island’s rich culture, history and natural beauty, but most importantly to sustain the livelihood of our tourism stakeholders who depend on the continued vibrancy of tourism activities,” Frasco said.

Since last month’s quake that hit Bogo City and nearby areas, DOT Central Visayas has been conducting post-disaster assessments and coordinating with government partners, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, Small Business Corp., Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and local government units to deliver aid and recovery programs.

All 2,062 affected tourism workers have received food assistance, while additional cash and livelihood support are being processed in partnership with national agencies.

The DOT also said it continues to implement support measures such as the MSME Financing Caravan with the DTI and SB Corp., which offers accessible loan facilities to enterprises impacted by the earthquake.

Coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways is also ongoing for inspection and repair of tourism-related infrastructure and access roads, while Tesda is preparing skills training and alternative livelihood programs for displaced workers.

Tourism sites, hotels

Meanwhile, DOT-Central Visayas’ latest report showed that Cebu’s key tourism infrastructure remains intact.

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Cebu Baseport and major seaports in Santa Fe, Maya and Kawit are all operational, ensuring uninterrupted travel for visitors, it said.

Major accommodation facilities, including Shangri-La Mactan, Crimson Resort & Spa, Radisson Blu Cebu, Seda Ayala Center Cebu, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Quest Hotel & Conference Center–Cebu, and Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, reported no structural damage and remain open.

Other hotels that sustained minor issues have since resumed full operations after safety inspections confirmed they are fit for occupancy.

Popular dive and island destinations such as Malapascua and Gato Island were likewise declared safe by the provincial government of Cebu and accredited dive operators following marine ecosystem assessments.

Frasco said the DOT will proceed with its scheduled tourism events in the province, including promotional activities and diving-related programs, highlighting Cebu’s resilience and readiness to welcome travelers.

She added the department, through the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, is coordinating with heritage agencies and the Archdiocese of Cebu for the restoration of churches and historical sites affected by the quake, including those in San Remigio, Bantayan and Tabogon.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our tourism frontliners and communities who have shown strength and hospitality amid challenges. The spirit of Cebuano resilience continues to shine through, and Cebu remains a destination to love, explore, and support,” Frasco said.

The DOT said it continues to monitor other destinations in Central Visayas, including Bohol, which experienced temporary tour cancellations but has since reopened to visitors. / PNA