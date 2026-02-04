DOT chief: Misinformation a major tourism hurdle

MISINFORMATION about the Philippines’ security situation remains one of the tourism industry’s biggest challenges, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.

During the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, Frasco cited false claims portraying the country as unsafe for travelers.

“While already debunked, it was repeatedly carried and still posted nonetheless,” Frasco said.

“There’s so much misinformation out there about Philippine tourism and that poses as a big challenge,” she added.

In 2025, a ranking by travel insurance company HelloSafe labelled the country among the world’s most dangerous countries for travelers — a claim immediately dismissed by the Philippine government as false and misleading.

Frasco said the Department of Tourism (DOT) is addressing misinformation alongside challenges in digitalization, connectivity and infrastructure, in coordination with other agencies.

The DOT is also strengthening tourism safety efforts with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“As far as our source market is concerned, South Korea continues to be number one for the Philippines, but it has had its challenges, so we’re working closely with the DILG and PNP for peace and order and tourism safety,” Frasco said.

Despite these challenges, Frasco said the DOT is rolling out a more aggressive global marketing campaign in priority markets such as South Korea, the United States, Japan and Australia. / PNA