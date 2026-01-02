DOT denies promoting secretary over tourism

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) has come under scrutiny after critics accused it of posting more about Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco than promoting the country’s tourist attractions.

Some critics and social media users compiled DOT website and social media posts featuring Frasco, arguing that the agency emphasizes the secretary over Philippine tourism.

The DOT, in a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, denied allegations that the agency or Frasco used public office or resources for personal promotion, calling the claims false and without basis.

The DOT said recent social media posts suggesting the agency emphasizes the secretary over Philippine tourist destinations were misleading.

The department also clarified a separate issue regarding a magazine Philippine Topics, which featured Frasco on the cover, stressing that the publication is independent and not an official DOT magazine.

It said the agency did not contract, commission, pay for, or direct the magazine to produce its cover or feature story.

“All editorial decisions, including the selection of images and text, were made independently by the magazine,” the DOT said. It added that it did not provide photographs, guidance, or funding for the feature, noting that Philippine Topics conducted its own coverage of World Expo Osaka 2025 and used its own materials.

The department also addressed claims from a photographer, saying it did not supply the photograph in question, nor did it instruct, select, approve, or endorse any image for the magazine. It denied allegations that it favored images of the secretary over destination-focused materials.

The DOT expressed concern over the spread of misleading claims, saying misrepresenting official actions and implying improper use of public resources undermines public trust.

It reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability and the ethical promotion of Philippine tourism.

“False and misleading information can confuse the public and detract from our mission to promote Philippine destinations responsibly,” the statement said. / CDF