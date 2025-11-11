DOT: Don't cancel Cebu trips

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) assured travelers and industry partners that Cebu remains open and ready to welcome visitors despite recent calamities, including typhoon Tino and a magnitude 6.9 earthquake off Bogo City.

“Core tourism zones and gateways are operational and visitor movements continue under appropriate safety measures,” the DOT said in an advisory Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Cebu City’s business districts and Mactan Island’s main resort corridors remain open, while impacts have been largely confined to select northern municipalities, low-lying barangays,and parts of the Camotes Group of Islands.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco urged travelers not to cancel planned visits, saying continued tourism helps sustain jobs, restore livelihoods and support community recovery.

“We invite our partners to proceed with planned visits and inaugural flights to Cebu. We acknowledge that a few groups have chosen to defer travel and we stand ready to help them rebook and adjust itineraries. Our foremost commitment is safety; our message is confidence. Cebu is moving forward, our gateways and core tourism areas are open, and together we will turn recovery into renewed growth,” she said.

Connectivity remains robust, with Mactan–Cebu International Airport operating normally and major sea routes resumed.

Fourth-quarter international flights include Firefly (KUL–CEB) Dec. 2, Jetstar (PER–MNL) Nov. 27, Jetstar (BNE–CEB) Dec. 3, Vietnam Airlines (HAN–CEB) Dec. 2, VietJet (SGN–MNL) Nov. 22, AirAsia (CEB–KUL/CEB–MFM) Nov. 15, and Philippine Airlines (CEB–GUM) Dec. 16.

DOT said it continues promotional campaigns with carriers, familiarization trips for international travel trade, roadshows in priority source markets and participation in major global tourism exhibitions to boost visit-or confidence.

Temporary site closures and flight cancellations from typhoon Tino affected roughly 1,400 tourism workers, the agency added. / KOC