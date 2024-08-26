DOT eyes creation of 24/7 tourist courts

TOURISM Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco has proposed the establishment of a new flagship project, the 24/7 tourist courts, to aid in the swift resolution of cases in which tourists are involved.

In a statement, Frasco said the Department of Tourism (DOT) is now working with the Department of Justice and will be collaborating with the judiciary department for the establishment of a 24-hour tourist court for the resolution of crimes related to our tourists.

The agency is also beefing up police forces across strategic locations in the country, primarily in areas with a high concentration of tourists.

The DOT said over 8,000 police personnel under the Department’s Tourist Oriented Police for Community Order and Protection Program have already been trained, done in collaboration with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police. But with the need to intensify police visibility and security, the DOT has also trained 270 barangay tanod and barangay intelligence networks as police multipliers at present.

The tourism chief emphasized that the DOT is also working with the Department of National Defense (DND) to strengthen the strategic development of tourism, especially in key areas of the country.

“Overall, the effort is to build confidence in tourism for the Philippines,” the tourism chief said.

In May last year, the DOT signed an agreement with the DND and DILG to open and promote the region as a peaceful and viable destination for all. The department secretaries have agreed to promote responsible tourism, preserve the diverse natural and cultural heritage, and create an inclusive environment that would further foster growth in Mindanao and the entire country under the current administration.

Several embassies have responded positively to the appeal of the DOT to downgrade their security advisories to their residents in the Philippines who have plans to visit the region.

As of Aug. 19, 2024, the Philippines has registered a total of 3,860,730 international visitors who came into the country, of which 92.05 percent, or 3,553,720 are foreigners, while the remaining 7.95 percent or 307,010 are overseas Filipinos.

The top 10 source markets are South Korea, the United States of America, Japan, China, Australia, Taiwan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Malaysia. / KOC