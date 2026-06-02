DOT eyes Lapu-Lapu as creative tourism hub

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) 7 has expressed its vision to make Lapu-Lapu City as a key hub in Central Visayas’ Creative Tourism Circuit, following the reopening of the newly renovated Lapu-Lapu City Art Gallery and Cultural Hub in Barangay Gun-ob Monday, June 1, 2026.

Revitalized through a P2-million rehabilitation project, the facility now houses a wider range of artistic and cultural exhibits, envisioned to serve not only as an art gallery but also as a venue for cultural education, heritage interpretation, and community engagement.

During the reopening ceremony, DOT 7 Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas said the hub represents a significant step in showcasing the city's cultural identity and expanding tourism experiences beyond traditional attractions.

“There is so much more to discover about the city beyond the Mactan Shrine. There are stories of its people, traditions, arts, and living heritage that deserve to be experienced and shared,” Dimpas said.

She explained that cultural spaces such as the hub allow destinations to tell their stories through local narratives, traditions, and creative expression, strengthening efforts to develop heritage- and culture-based tourism products across the region.

Dimpas likewise highlighted Lapu-Lapu City's strong tradition in Filipino martial arts, noting that DOT 7 has documented more than 10 Eskrima clubs in the city under its heritage conservation program.

“This demonstrates that Lapu-Lapu City is not only rich in history, but is also a living center of Eskrima,” Dimpas said.

Beyond its historical and cultural exhibits, the hub is expected to feature programs and displays highlighting Mactan’s maritime heritage, coastal traditions, island communities, and the city's enduring relationship with the sea.

Mayor backs artists

In her speech, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Maria Cynthia King Chan said that the Cultural Hub symbolizes the enduring spirit of the Oponganons, where the city’s rich history converges with its aspirations for the future.

“Through this partnership with the DOT, this space will ensure our creative industries thrive as we give them a platform to share their brilliant gifts,” Chan said.

The mayor said the facility also broadens the city’s tourism offerings, providing visitors with more opportunities to experience Lapu-Lapu beyond its well-known attractions.

“We want to give our tourists more options once they visit our place,” she said.

In a separate interview with SunStar, Chan welcomed the DOT’s support for the initiative, describing it as a significant step in promoting local artists and artisans.

She likewise encouraged members of the creative community to continue honing their craft and transforming their ideas into meaningful works.

“Whatever is in your minds, make them into reality so you can share your God-given talents,” she said. (Lee Hashman Patalita & April Vince Villacorta, CNU Interns)