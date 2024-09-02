DOT in talks with hotel players to promote ‘Halal’ tourism

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is focused on increasing tourist arrivals from Muslim countries and is actively engaging with hotel operators to promote Halal tourism across the country.

In May this year, the DOT inked a deal with Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (MHR) to convert all of its 13 properties across the country to become Muslim-friendly.

DOT and MHR’s collaboration focuses on joint marketing, staff training, developing Muslim-friendly tourism products and setting Halal tourism standards.

DOT Secretary Christina Frasco, in a statement, said they are also in coordination with other hotel operators for a similar initiative.

In Cebu, there is no Halal-certified hotel or resort yet, but according to Riza Macaibay, supervising tourism operations officer of DOT- Central Visayas, they are encouraging hotels and resorts to apply for Halal certification.

Halal is an Arabic word that means “permissible” or “lawful” according to Islamic law. It refers to anything that is allowed or permissible for Muslims, especially when it comes to food, drink and practices.

Visitor arrivals from Islamic and Muslim-majority countries increased by 120 percent from 2022, reaching 496,724 between January and December 2023.

“This growth signifies our success in creating a welcoming environment for Muslim travelers, which is a key component of our overall tourism strategy,” said Frasco.

The Philippines was recognized as the “Emerging Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year” for Non-OIC countries at the Halal in Travel Global Summit 2024, held in Singapore, marking the country’s second consecutive win and highlighting the DOT’s efforts to enhance Halal tourism.

Frasco said the DOT will continue to expand the country’s Halal tourism portfolio by increasing Halal-certified dining options and accreditations, among many others.

As of December 2023, the DOT has already recorded 289 halal-friendly establishments and is extending this effort from Mindanao nationwide.

In November, the DOT, together with the Department of Trade and Industry and the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, will be supporting the Halal Expo Philippines, which aims to explore the huge potential for the halal industry to thrive in the Philippines.

“We recently brought the biggest Philippine delegation to the Arabian travel market in Dubai as well as signed a memorandum of agreement with both Brunei and Qatar to strategically position the Philippines as Muslim friendly,” she said.

According to the event’s website, Halal Expo Philippines is the country’s gateway to the fast-growing Halal industry in the Asean region.

The Philippines’ ambition is to be the Halal hub in Asia-Pacific, with US$4 billion in trade and investment and 120,000 jobs in five years.

The country logs a domestic demand of $150 million in Halal imports in 2022, fueled by 10-12 percent Muslim population.

Globally, the Halal market value grew by 15.4 percent in 2023, reaching $1.5 trillion. / KOC