DOT logs 5.6M tourists, expects return of Chinese market in 2026

THE Philippines has recorded 5.6 million in foreign visitor arrivals as of Dec. 20, nearly equal to the inbound figures it logged in 2024.

The number remains short of the 2019 recorded levels prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Department of Tourism (DOT) expressed optimism for 2026 as the country anticipates an increase in the Chinese market with the recently resumed e-Visa for China.

Data showed that China ranked sixth in tourist arrivals with 262,144, behind South Korea, the United States, Japan, Australia, and Canada – a performance, the DOT said, was “largely influenced by visa disruptions, security perceptions, and limited air connectivity.”

Tourism Attaché to China Ireneo Reyes said the reintroduction of the Philippine e-Visa in November marks a critical step toward restoring confidence and easing travel for Chinese tourists, with stronger gains expected in early 2026.

“The e-Visa resumption is a critical step forward and a clear signal that the Philippines is open, ready, and eager to welcome our Chinese friends,” he said.

“While the timing meant that its full benefits could not be felt within the peak booking periods of 2025, we expect a more visible impact beginning the first quarter of 2026.”

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco earlier attributed to the suspension of e-Visa and weak Korean won the decrease in Chinese and Korean arrivals –the country’s top markets prior to the pandemic.

The DOT added that recovery was “constrained by reduced flight capacity, with China-Philippines routes operating at only about 45 percent of pre-pandemic levels,” but engagements with airlines and aviation stakeholders are ongoing “to gradually restore routes and seat capacity.”

“The Department is working closely with aviation and tourism stakeholders to gradually rebuild connectivity and confidence,” it said.

“With China being one of the world’s largest outbound travel markets, improving air connectivity presents a major opportunity.”

Despite budget constraints and market-specific challenges, the agency said Philippine tourism remains resilient, generating P3.86 trillion in receipts in 2024 and supporting 6.75 million of tourism-related job for Filipinos.

“The DOT remains optimistic that improved access, safety measures, and connectivity will drive a stronger rebound of the Chinese market and help lift overall arrival figures moving forward,” it said. / PNA