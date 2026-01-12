DOT mounts airport welcome ahead of Sinulog

THE Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT 7) is mounting a ceremonial welcome for overseas Filipinos, balikbayans and foreign tourists arriving at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Jan. 15, 2026, ahead of the Sinulog 2026 festivities.

The reception, to be held at the airport’s international terminal, will involve officials from airport authorities, tourism bodies and local organizers, as Cebu prepares for higher visitor inflows tied to the annual Sinulog Festival and Fiesta Señor.

Visitors will be greeted with leis, cultural performances and welcome tokens, part of efforts to enhance the arrival experience and set the tone for one of the country’s largest religious and cultural events, which draws hundreds of thousands of devotees and tourists each January.

DOT 7 Officer-in-Charge Gelena Asis-Dimpas said strong visitor numbers during the Christmas holidays and ahead of Sinulog point to sustained tourism demand in Cebu, even as some areas continue to recover from recent natural calamities.

She said the festival period also supports longer stays, with visitors using Cebu as a base for faith-based travel across Central Visayas, benefiting hotels, transport operators and local businesses. / KOC