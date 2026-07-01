DOT offers 3,000 travel deals online

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) on Friday, June 26, 2026, launched an online platform offering more than 3,000 curated travel deals nationwide, while stressing that the initiative complements—not replaces—the government’s “Love the Philippines” tourism campaign.

Called Discover More to Love, the platform features discounted and vetted offers from at least 70 tourism businesses, including hotels, airlines, tour operators and travel partners such as AirAsia Move, Klook and Mastercard. The travel deals are available through the DOT’s enhanced tourism website.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the platform aims to make travel planning easier while protecting travelers from fraudulent bookings by listing only vetted tourism providers.

“The whole point is to give reliable information to travelers. When they book through the platform and there is a complaint, we could easily monitor and call out the supplier,” Angara-Mathay told reporters on the sidelines of the Central Philippine Tourism Expo in Laguna.

The platform offers discounts on hotel stays, flights, wellness activities, dining, attractions and loyalty rewards.

Not a new tourism brand

Angara-Mathay emphasized that Discover More to Love is not a new tourism brand.

“Love the Philippines is still our national tourism brand. Discover More to Love is a domestic tourism campaign under that same brand, created to encourage Filipinos to explore more of our own country and discover even more reasons to love the Philippines,” she said.

The DOT said the initiative responds to calls from the private sector for stronger domestic tourism promotions, particularly during the industry’s lean season from July to November.

Beyond providing discounted travel offers, the agency said the platform is expected to help tourism enterprises sustain bookings throughout the year, support jobs and promote emerging destinations.

“This initiative supports our broader goal of encouraging year-round domestic travel,” Angara-Mathay said. “By helping Filipinos discover more opportunities to travel during off-peak periods, we can give travelers greater value while helping tourism enterprises maintain steady bookings and strengthen local economies.”

The agency added that more tourism businesses may still join the platform after undergoing its accreditation and vetting process.

Recovery in tourism

The launch comes as domestic tourism continues to underpin the industry’s recovery. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed tourism expenditure reached P3.26 trillion in 2025, while employment in the sector climbed to 7.7 million. Total internal tourism expenditure likewise increased 1.2 percent to P3.96 trillion last year from P3.91 trillion in 2024.

Industry stakeholders welcomed the initiative, saying a unified platform would strengthen collaboration across the tourism sector.

Hotel Sales and Marketing Association president Loleth So said the campaign brings together hotels, airlines and tour operators under one coordinated promotion.

“For so long, we have been talking about this. Having this kind of structured campaign will really bring everyone closer together,” she said.

Philippine Tour Operators Association president Malou Japson said the initiative would improve the country’s competitiveness by promoting more consistent and experience-driven tourism marketing while enhancing the Philippines’ visibility in key source markets. / PNA