DOT to tighten airfare rules as gov’t boosts airport upgrades

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) is finalizing measures to promote airfare transparency and strengthen consumer protection, even as lawmakers push for the upgrade of key provincial airports and highlight gains from newly opened international and domestic routes.

During plenary debates defending the proposed 2026 budget of the DOT on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, Sen. Loren Legarda said high domestic airfare remains a major deterrent to local travel, prompting the agency to coordinate closely with transport and competition regulators.

Legarda said the DOT, in consultation with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Civil Aeronautics Board, Department of Trade and Industry and the Philippine Competition Commission, is finalizing a code of conduct for online travel agencies to ensure fair pricing and transparency in airfares.

She said the initiative is aligned with the Internet Transactions Act and ongoing PCC investigations into possible non-competitive airline practices.

Alongside this, the DOT and DOTr will launch a public information campaign to help travelers access clearer fare information and identify cost-efficient travel options.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito reported that a large portion of the reallocation from flood control items will be directed toward airport improvement, particularly in tourism-centric areas.

He said Siargao, Mati, Legazpi, Bohol and several other airports will undergo upgrades to expand capacity, improve runways and support increased flight frequency.

“Para hindi masayang (So that nothing goes to waste), we still need construction to drive the economy,” Ejercito said, noting that airport modernization will open more gateways for tourism and stimulate regional growth.

Legarda also highlighted gains from recent DOT–DOTr collaboration, pointing to new international routes launched under Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco’s term.

These include flights by Air Canada from Vancouver; Philippine Airlines from Da Nang and Sapporo; United Airlines from San Francisco; Jetstar from Perth; Air India from New Delhi; and VietJet from Ho Chi Minh.

New domestic links have also been opened, including Manila–Cauayan, Cebu–Catarman and multiple daily flights from Clark to El Nido, Coron, Masbate and Siargao.

Legarda said the expanded route network demonstrates strong coordination between the DOT and DOTr and provides opportunities to counter high domestic airfare by offering more travel choices to the public.

Sen. Erwin Tulfo, who raised concerns about the impact of steep airfares on local tourism, expressed support for the DOT budget after receiving assurance that the agency is pursuing reforms.

The DOT’s budget, along with those of its attached agencies, was later deemed submitted for plenary consideration. / PNA