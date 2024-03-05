DOTr: CBRT project manager to stay the same

DESPITE calls to remove the project manager of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project in Cebu City and replace him with someone appointed by the local government unit, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is sticking to the status quo.

In a statement posted on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the agency said Norvin Imbong will stay at his post.

On Monday, March 4, Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell announced during the flag ceremony that the City Government is endorsing Kent Francesco Jongoy, legal officer of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), to replace Imbong.

Last Friday, March 1, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama had expressed his disappointment in Imbong over the delays and setbacks in the implementation of the project’s first package.

Rama said he coordinated with Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista in pushing for Imbong’s replacement.

The DOTr, in the statement, urged all stakeholders, including the public and media outlets, “to exercise discretion and refrain from spreading unverified information to avoid being misled.”

“Furthermore, we emphasize that the Department of Transportation remains the national agency in charge of related administrative matters concerning the Cebu BRT project,” the agency said.

It said that all official communication of project management concerns should be coursed through its official Facebook page.

“We appreciate the continued support in the Cebu BRT project and assure every one of our commitments to transparency and accountability in all project-related matters,” it added.

The CBRT project has suffered several setbacks after the Cebu City Council, through a motion pushed by City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, called for the suspension of scheduled civil works for CBRT Packages 2 and 3 last Feb. 21.

The Cebu Provincial Government also issued a cease and desist order halting the construction of bus stations along the portion of Osmeña Blvd. fronting the Capitol building and in the vicinity of the Fuente Osmeña due to alleged violation of the heritage law.

On Monday, the Provincial Board (PB) passed two resolutions urging the stoppage of the CBRT, citing the inconvenience to motorists and commuters and the violation of the heritage law.

Rama, on his “Ingna’ng Mayor” program Tuesday, told the PB not to meddle in the implementation of the CBRT project.

“Ayaw mo panghilabot… Maabot man gud ta sa punto nga kung dili mo moundang sa pagpanghilabot, ang ending ana kay gubot,” Rama said.

(Stop your interference… Otherwise, we will get to a point where everything will be chaotic.) / EHP