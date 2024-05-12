DOTr seeks council endorsement for UMRT study

COMMUTERS may soon have more transportation options if the feasibility study for the Metro Cebu Urban Mass Rapid Transit (UMRT) Central Line yields positive results.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has requested an endorsement from the Cebu City Council, in a letter dated Feb. 19, 2024, to conduct a feasibility study for the UMRT central line project.

The UMRT central line, as outlined in the DOTr’s letter signed by Assistant Secretary for Planning and Project Development Leonel Cray de Velez, will serve as the railway-based transport backbone connecting the urban developments of Cebu.

This proposed project stemmed from the master plan study and institutional development of the urban transport system in Metro Cebu formulated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Metro Cebu Developmental and Coordination Board in March 2019.

In previous SunStar Cebu reports, the UMRT central line will link Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla Naga City, San Fernando and Carcar City.

DOTr’s letter was discussed during the regular session on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera called for an executive session to further discuss the proposed project.

Pesquera invited representatives from DOTr, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the City Planning and Development Office.

“Should DOTr receive a resolution endorsing the conduct of the project from the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Cebu City, the DOTr shall allocate the necessary funds for the feasibility study and commence activities in close collaboration with the LGUs,” reads a portion of their letter.

“As an Infrastructure Flagship Project, the UMRT Central Line may be prioritized for funding for a feasibility study,” it added.

Cebu used to have a railway system that connected Argao in the south to Danao in the north, but it was severely damaged during World War II. / JJL