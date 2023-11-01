Double cleansing: Is it right for you?

Makeup trends sweep through the beauty scene faster than one can pick out the perfect foundation shade. Whether it’s Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Girl look, the fresh and crisp Clean Girl makeup, or the new favorite Douyin style, these aesthetics are the new crown jewels of beauty.
Even when some trendy looks claim to be the elusive “no makeup makeup,” let’s be real — there are still a couple products and techniques behind the scenes to achieve them.
Luckily, many makeup brands now lay bare the secrets of their formulas, giving consumers a backstage pass to what goes into their favorite products.
Still, the holy grail of skin aesthetic, no matter which style tickles your fancy, it all boils down to the golden rule of cleansing.
Double cleansing isn’t a novel idea for makeup and skincare enthusiasts. It’s a method that involves using two different cleansers in a specific order to ensure a thorough removal of makeup, sunscreen, environmental pollutants, excess oil and impurities from your skin.
While TikTok is a hotspot for trendy makeup and skincare content, it’s interesting to note that many dermatologists are leveraging the platform to impart valuable advice on safeguarding your skin barrier, particularly directed at the younger audience who like to experiment with face products.
“Double cleansing is a two-step cleansing process that starts with an oil cleanse and finishes with a foaming cleanser. Oil or balm is usually massaged onto a dry face and is a great way to emulsify makeup or sunscreen. This step is usually followed by a regular foaming cleanser,” said Harvard dermatologist Dr. Courtney Rubin.
Rubin emphasizes that double cleansing serves a crucial purpose by guaranteeing the complete removal of makeup and sunscreen residues from the skin. This prevents them from clogging your pores overnight.
Oil is highly effective at breaking down and dissolving makeup, including stubborn waterproof products and sunscreen. Meanwhile, using a water-based or foaming cleanser is designed to remove any remaining impurities, such as dirt, sweat and excess sebum, that the oil-based cleanser may have missed.
Although the intention of double cleansing is to give one’s skin some love and reduce the occurrence of breakouts as well as premature aging, apparently it may not be for everyone.
“Double cleansing may result in over cleansing leading to irritation,” said Dr. Florteresa Ollero, referring to people with dry and sensitive skin types.
For her, it’s always important to choose the right products for your skin type. Listening to your skin, after all, is another hack to protect your skin. Dr. Kat Abat-Pablo, a dermatologist based in the Philippines, echoed the same advice, reminding her audience that double cleansing might not be for everyone.
“Those who will benefit from double cleansing are those who wear water resistant or waterproof makeup and or sunscreen, and those people with very oily skin. Double cleansing is usually done at night to make sure that you remove all of that oil, gunk, dirt, makeup and sunscreen from your face so that your nighttime skincare can actually penetrate and work your skin better,” she said.
Dr. Katrina Luz also advised younger people to do double cleansing depending on their activity throughout the day or based on what they applied.
“You can do a test. Use a mild cleanser or the one you use at night and then test. Test with a cotton pad and try to see if there’s a residue left. If there is, then that means you might have to double cleanse. But if there’s none, there’s no need,” Luz said.
Understanding your skin’s unique needs is the first step toward optimal skin health. While double cleansing is a fantastic solution for many, a gentler approach may be equally effective, or even preferable, for those with sensitive or dry skin. Thus, it’s paramount to heed the signals your skin sends and to tailor your skincare regimen accordingly.