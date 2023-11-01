Double cleansing: Is it right for you?

Makeup trends sweep through the beauty scene faster than one can pick out the perfect foundation shade. Whether it’s Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Girl look, the fresh and crisp Clean Girl makeup, or the new favorite Douyin style, these aesthetics are the new crown jewels of beauty.

Even when some trendy looks claim to be the elusive “no makeup makeup,” let’s be real — there are still a couple products and techniques behind the scenes to achieve them.

Luckily, many makeup brands now lay bare the secrets of their formulas, giving consumers a backstage pass to what goes into their favorite products.

Still, the holy grail of skin aesthetic, no matter which style tickles your fancy, it all boils down to the golden rule of cleansing.

Double cleansing isn’t a novel idea for makeup and skincare enthusiasts. It’s a method that involves using two different cleansers in a specific order to ensure a thorough removal of makeup, sunscreen, environmental pollutants, excess oil and impurities from your skin.