Double the swap, double the fun: Disney's Freaker Friday revives 2000s magic

Two decades later, “Freakier Friday” hit theaters. Naturally, the premise couldn’t stray too far from the original film. In the 2025 follow-up, the story shifts 22 years forward. Anna Coleman is now a single mother and music producer raising her teenage daughter, Harper, while preparing to marry Eric — introducing her to Lily, Harper’s soon-to-be stepsister and a snooty British newcomer. A magical mishap causes a body swap not just between Anna and Harper, but across two generations of the blended family. The expansion from two to four characters makes for a more tangled — but also more heartfelt — ride.

Juggling four body swaps can be dizzying, and at times, the story feels a little crowded. Yet the risk pays off with genuine emotion. Curtis and Lohan remain magnetic, while Julia Butters (Harper) and Sophia Hammons (Lily) more than hold their own.

Ultimately, “Freakier Friday” delivers something rare in 2025 — a fantasy comedy under two hours that’s funny and unexpectedly touching. With bloopers running over the end credits, it even evokes the spirit of late ‘90s and early 2000s family films.

In an age when blockbusters regularly cost hundreds of millions to produce, “Freakier Friday” reportedly had a budget of just $45 million — and has already earned $88 million at the box office. That old-school Disney charm still works.

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss, “Freakier Friday” is now showing in cinemas.