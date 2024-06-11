DoubleDragon Corp. to issue retail bonds of up to P10 billion

THE Board of Directors of DoubleDragon Corp. (DoubleDragon) has approved the Retail Bond issuance of up to P10 billion.

The Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings) has assigned an Issue Credit Rating of PRS Aaa to DoubleDragon’s proposed bond issue.

PhilRatings likewise assigned an Issuer Credit Rating of PRS Aaa (Triple A) to DoubleDragon. DoubleDragon is also one of the few companies in the Philippines with credit rating PRS Aaa (Triple A) from PhilRatings, the highest rating tier by PhilRatings.

DoubleDragon’s total equity is set to exceed P100 billion for the first time in 2024. The company is positioned to become one of the few companies in the Philippines with total equity at 12-digit levels. / PR