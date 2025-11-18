DoubleDragon Q3 revenues soar 63%

DOUBLEDRAGON Corp. reported a slight uptick in nine-month net income, rising 0.7 percent year on year to P2.55 billion, while consolidated revenues surged 62.8 percent to P10.46 billion, driven by its expanding portfolio of recurring-income assets.

The company said its net debt-to-equity ratio remained “very healthy” at 0.84x, among the lowest in the local market.

DoubleDragon has completed 1.5 million square meters of gross floor area across malls, offices, hotels and warehouses nationwide as it continues to scale up CentralHub, its industrial warehouse joint venture with Jollibee, toward a planned P24.8-billion REIT portfolio.

Its subsidiary Hotel101 Global, listed on the Nasdaq in July, had a market capitalization of $1.58 billion as of Nov. 11, 2025, making DoubleDragon the only Filipino company with a unit traded in the US.

The group is ramping up Hotel101’s expansion in Europe and other markets as it pursues a long-term target of one million rooms in 100 countries. / KOC