DoubleDragon unit to build 429-room Milan hotel

HOTEL101 Global, the Nasdaq-listed hospitality subsidiary of DoubleDragon, said it has signed binding agreements for a joint venture to build a 429-room Hotel101 in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

The project, disclosed on Nov. 28, 2025, marks the company’s second European site and is expected to generate about 85.8 million euros in sales once units are fully sold, according to its filing.

The 1.4-hectare development near Milan Linate Airport is targeted for completion by 2028 and will offer standardized “condotel” units under Hotel101’s asset-light model.

The company said the expansion forms part of its plan to scale globally after launching projects in Japan, Spain and the United States. / KOC