DoubleDragon's Hotel101 expands to Cambodia

HOTEL101 Global Pte. Ltd., the Singapore-based subsidiary of DoubleDragon Corp., has signed agreements with Canopy Sands Development to build two large-scale hotels in Cambodia, marking its entry into the country’s hospitality market. The projects will rise in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville, with nearly 700 rooms each, positioning them among Cambodia’s biggest hotels by room count once completed. Executives said the partnership with Canopy Sands allows Hotel101 to leverage prime land and local expertise while supporting Cambodia’s tourism growth. The developments are expected to generate over $109 million in sales and contribute to Hotel101’s goal of expanding to one million rooms across 100 countries. Both projects are slated for completion by 2028. / KOC