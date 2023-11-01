Doubledragon's Hotel101 Global completes purchase of Land in Spain

DOUBLEDRAGON’S subsidiary Hotel101 Global has taken full possession of the prime commercial land in Madrid, Spain located in Avenida Fuerzas Armadas, Valdebebas, Madrid.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, the firm also disclosed that its Hotel101-Madrid Spain is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Condotel sales revenue of about 143.3 million euros (P8.8 billion) is expected to be generated from the Hotel101- Madrid project.

The Golden Visa processing and advisory fee of about 6,000 euros will be free of charge for those who purchase three Hotel101 units in Madrid, Spain from the start of the unit pre-selling until Dec. 31, 2023, or until the units are fully sold out, whichever comes first.