DPS ‘washes hands’ of coastal trash in Pasil

THE piles of trash that washed ashore in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, will only be collected when the weather improves.

That’s what John Paul Gelasque, acting head of the Department of Public Services (DPS), told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

He stated that he cannot risk the lives of personnel just for the garbage.

When asked when the DPS would address the problem, Gelasque did not specify a timeframe, explaining that they must prioritize the garbage on the mainland first.

He emphasized that they cannot focus on clearing the coastal area while leaving the garbage on the mainland uncollected.

Gelasque also said they are busy preparing for the upcoming All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on Nov. 1 and 2, noting that DPS personnel have been deployed to clean various cemeteries in the city.

Barangay level

Gelasque stated that garbage would not be a problem if residents followed their respective barangays’ collection schedules.

“I encourage the barangay captains and councilors to double their efforts in collecting garbage and conducting education campaigns,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He pointed out that many barangays are not serious about solving the garbage issue because they have other priorities.

Although he acknowledged that some barangays lack a garbage truck, “the fact remains that the DPS is willing to lend them a truck.”

Gelasque stressed that clearing garbage requires a team effort between the City and the concerned barangays.

He clarified that the trash seen along the coastal area of Pasil did not originate from the barangay but had been swept there by river currents.

He expressed frustration over being blamed for not segregating trash during collection, stating that implementing the “no segregation, no collection” policy is a responsibility of the barangay.

“That is why I requested the barangays to intensify their garbage collection and for their constituents to follow proper disposal methods,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The “no segregation, no collection” policy is not new to the city; it was implemented during former mayor Tomas Osmeña’s administration.

Under City Ordinance 2031, which mandates solid waste segregation at source, non-biodegradable waste is collected every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, while biodegradable waste is collected every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. / JPS