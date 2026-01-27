DPWH 7 chief warns public: Watch out for fake solicitations

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Central Visayas is sounding the alarm over scammers. Regional officials are warning the public that unauthorized people are using the name of the new office head to demand money or negotiate business deals.

Name used in illegal activities

In a public advisory released Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, Officer-in-Charge Director Simon Arias revealed that his name is being improperly used in reports of fake solicitations and project transactions.

Arias, who recently took over the position, made it clear that he has no connection to these activities. He stressed that he has not authorized any person or group to collect money or make deals on his behalf or for the DPWH Regional Office 7.

A zero-tolerance policy

Director Arias was direct in his denial of any wrongdoing or "under-the-table" deals.

“I do not solicit, demand, nor accept any form of commission, ‘SOP,’ share, or consideration in relation to infrastructure projects or any government undertaking,” Arias stated in the advisory.

He added that all DPWH programs must follow strict laws. Projects and contracts are only handled through official offices that are subject to regular audits and public transparency.

Cleaning up the agency

This warning comes at a sensitive time for the department. On Jan. 12, 2026, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon announced that the former regional director, Danilo Villa, and seven other officials were relieved of their duties pending an investigation.

Before being removed, Villa was one of 10 officials questioned about reports of "lavish lifestyles" and involvement in irregular infrastructure projects.

Protecting the public

The DPWH 7 is urging contractors, suppliers, and business owners to be extremely careful. Engaging with anyone claiming to have "special influence" or access to DPWH officials is not only dangerous but also illegal.

The agency warned that getting involved in these fake deals could lead to serious administrative, civil, or criminal charges. This advisory was issued to stop fraud and protect the integrity of the office as it moves forward under new leadership.