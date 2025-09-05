DPWH 7: Discaya firm completes Liloan flood control project

The Alpha & Omega General Contractor & Development Corp. is among the nine firms owned by the controversial Discaya couple who allegedly bagged P31 billion worth of projects from 2022 to 2025.

The DPWH 7, in a Facebook post on Friday, September 5, 2025, said the project was completed on March 10 this year, 11 months since the signing of the agreement on April 1, 2024.

DPWH 7 said the project covers a total of 476.781 linear meters located on the left bank facing upstream of the Cotcot River.

“The completed structure now serves as a vital flood mitigation measure, strengthening river defenses and drainage systems to better protect the residents and communities of Liloan from the risks of flooding,” said DPWH 7.

The agency, according to its statement, assured it will “uphold transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the implementation of government infrastructure programs.” (JJL)