DPWH 7 reminded: Build P600M SRP roundabout

A LOCAL legislator has called for the implementation of the P600 million roundabout project at the South Road Properties (SRP) approved more than two years ago to reduce traffic congestion in the area.

In a resolution filed Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, City Councilor Rey Gealon, chairman of the Cebu City Traffic Management Coordination Committee (TMCC), urged the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7) to expedite the implementation of the approved roundabout project at the SRP junction of F. Vestil St., seeking a detailed timeline for the project’s execution within 15 days of receiving the resolution.

Gealon said the roundabout project remained unimplemented despite City Council’s approval of it in 2021.

Gealon said the project was conceived by the DPWH 7 in 2019 to address traffic congestion in the SRP, specifically along F. Vestil St. near SM Seaside City Cebu, and was presented by then-DPWH 7 Director Edgar Tabacon before the City Council in August 2021.

Three lanes each

SunStar Cebu reported in 2021 that under the DPWH proposal, the roundabout would be 40 meters in diameter and have four lanes leading to north and south directions.

The DPWH 7 would extend the reclamation area to widen the lanes, so that the northbound and southbound roads would have three lanes each.

A one-kilometer boulevard and a pedestrian overpass were also part of the design.

The project’s proposed budget was P600 million to be taken from the National Government.

The project also aims to shorten the U-turn slot of the motorists, as currently, motorists on the SRP take their U-turn near the SRP viaduct.

During the “Ingna’ng Mayor” program on the Sugboanon Channel on Thursday, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he wanted to proceed with the project, referring to it as “a very beautiful project.”

Rama said there are various types of roundabouts in Melbourne, Australia.

The mayor prefers them to skyways, on which Gealon had also made a resolution for the conduct of a comprehensive study on the potential locations and feasibility of their construction in Cebu City.

Rama said Wednesday that he was not in favor of skyways, citing concerns about potential obstructions and their impact on life, property and liberty.

Gealon valued

On Wednesday, Rama also confirmed that Gealon was back as the City’s traffic czar, saying that he has valued Gealon’s leadership in traffic management since 2010, during the first term of Rama.

“Yes, he is back, he has never been out,” Rama said.

This was confirmed by Gealon on Friday in a chat message saying he would continue to look for solutions to the city’s traffic woes.

“We’ll implement the traffic management plans in the different areas in the city, as unanimously approved by TMCC, and stick to it if it remains working—never to deviate from it,” Gealon said when asked about his plans now that he is back.

Gealon resigned from the post of TMCC chairman last Dec. 23, saying the position should go to a more capable person, after the implementation of the one-way scheme in at least three flyovers in the Banilad-Talamban area that day generated criticism from the riding public.

Rama rejected his resignation.