DPWH 7 warns public vs unauthorized solicitations using OIC director’s name

THE Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7) has warned the public against unauthorized solicitations and business dealings allegedly being conducted by individuals invoking the name of its officer-in-charge (OIC) director.

In a public advisory issued on January 26, 2026, OIC Director Simon Arias said his name has been improperly used in connection with reported solicitations, project-related transactions, and other business dealings.

Arias clarified that he has only recently assumed his post and denied having any direct or indirect involvement in the alleged activities.

He said he has not authorized any individual, group, or intermediary to solicit, negotiate, or transact on his behalf or in the name of DPWH 7.

“I do not solicit, demand, nor accept any form of commission, ‘SOP,’ share, or consideration in relation to infrastructure projects or any government undertaking,” Arias said, adding that claims suggesting otherwise are false and without authority.

He said all DPWH programs and projects are implemented strictly in accordance with existing laws, rules, and regulations, and that procurement and project implementation are carried out only through duly constituted offices subject to transparency, audit, and accountability mechanisms.

Arias warned that any individual claiming influence or access by invoking the name of the regional director or any DPWH official is doing so without consent and in violation of the law.

DPWH 7 urged contractors, suppliers, businessmen, and the public to refrain from engaging or transacting with persons who falsely claim to represent DPWH officials or offices, warning that such dealings may expose all parties involved to administrative, civil, and criminal liability.

The advisory was issued to address circulating allegations, protect the integrity of the office and its officials, and prevent fraud and other illegal acts. (CDF)